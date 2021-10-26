AC Milan 1-0 Torino: Olivier Giroud scores only goal to take Milan top of Serie A
Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scores the only goal as AC Milan beat Torino to take Milan to the top of Serie A.Full Article
Olivier Giroud acknowledged Milan’s display in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Torino was by no means impressive but applauded the team..