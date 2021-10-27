Carli Lloyd said goodbye to the soccer field one last time as a member of the US Women’s National Team. As she walked off the pitch Lloyd revealed a jersey with her married last name “Hollins” to signify her playing days coming to a close.Full Article
Carli Lloyd leaves the field for the last time as a USWNT player
Carli Lloyd, who has had as big an impact on the game as any American player, made her last appearance with the USWNT on Tuesday..