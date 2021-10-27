Andy Robertson doesn’t care if you’re Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the Liverpool defender will take on all-comers as he secures his spot in supporter’s hearts
Liverpool fan favourite Andy Robertson won a place in Kopites’ hearts a long time ago for his commitment whenever he dons that red shirt. The left-back joined Jurgen Klopp’s revolution from Hull City for just £8million in 2017, and has since cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet by playing […]Full Article