Chris Broussard: The Lakers showed us they can be a good team without LeBron James I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: The Lakers showed us they can be a good team without LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to pull out a win against the San Antonio Spurs in overtime with LeBron James sidelined. Russell Westbrook put 33-points on the board and Anthony Davis put up 35. Chris Broussard lays out why this is a sign that the Lakers can be a good team without having to rely solely on LeBron. Hear what his biggest takeaways were from last night's win.