Roller derby team sues baseball club over Cleveland Guardians name change
Published
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team has filed a federal lawsuit alleging legal and trademark issues with the MLB team's name change.
Published
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team has filed a federal lawsuit alleging legal and trademark issues with the MLB team's name change.
Guardians roller derby team sues Indians over name change
A Cleveland roller derby team called the Cleveland Guardians filed a suit Wednesday to prevent the Cleveland's pro baseball team..