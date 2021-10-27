Shannon Sharpe reacts to Russell Westbrook’s dominating performance in Lakers’ OT win vs. Spurs I UNDISPUTED

Despite LeBron James sitting out with a sore ankle, the LA Lakers had a successful first game on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, snagging a 125-121 win. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 35 points to go along with 17 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Russ's dominant performance and breaks down what it shows about the Lakers' new point guard.