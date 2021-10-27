Preston North End v Liverpool LIVE updates: Morton and Blair start for Reds – teams confirmed as Championship strugglers host Jurgen Klopp’s superstars in Carabao Cup
Championship strugglers Preston North End host high-flying Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this evening. Preston are 19th in the Championship this season and lost 2-0 to Blackpool last time out. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been superb in recent weeks and humiliated Manchester United 5-0 last time out. Can the Lilywhites pull off a stunning