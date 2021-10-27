Case Keenum came out and lead the Cleveland Browns to a win against the Denver Broncos last week, and looked good doing it. Now the pressure is on Baker Mayfield, who reportedly wants to take the field despite his shoulder injury. Colin Cowherd takes a look at the Browns quarterback's situation following Keenum's win.Full Article
Colin Cowherd doesn't blame Baker Mayfield for wanting to play this weekend I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd doesn’t blame Baker Mayfield for wanting to play this weekend I THE HERD
Case Keenum came out and lead the Cleveland Browns to a win against the Denver Broncos last week, and looked good doing it. Now the..
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd: Starting Case Keenum over Baker Mayfield at QB is the right decision I THE HERD
Baker Mayfield will be sitting out after playing through a shoulder injury in Week 6. Case Keenum will start at quarterback against..
FOX Sports