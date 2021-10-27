Marcellus Wiley explains why this season is not championship-or-bust for the Cowboys I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
The Dallas Cowboys are off to their best start since 2016, so expectations have been raised. The Dallas Morning News wrote quote: 'This is the team. This is the time that the Cowboys need to get to the Super Bowl this year, ending their embarrassing 25-year drought. They added age and free agency will rob their roster of talent. Marcellus Wiley explains why it's not a championship-or-bust season for the Cowboys this year.