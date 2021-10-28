Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham: How Spurs 'embarrassed' United in Old Trafford rout

Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham: How Spurs 'embarrassed' United in Old Trafford rout

BBC Sport

Published

Watch how Tottenham Hotspur pulled off one of the shock results of the 2020-21 season, with a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Full Article