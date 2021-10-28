Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham: How Spurs 'embarrassed' United in Old Trafford rout
Published
Watch how Tottenham Hotspur pulled off one of the shock results of the 2020-21 season, with a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.Full Article
Published
Watch how Tottenham Hotspur pulled off one of the shock results of the 2020-21 season, with a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.Full Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool is behind Manchester United as they return to Old Trafford for the first time..
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure following a 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool on Sunday..
Watch how Tottenham Hotspur pulled off one of the shock results of the 2020-21 season, with a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old..