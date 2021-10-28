Bayern Munich named a first-choice team but still fell to their worst-ever defeat in the DFB-Pokal, with Thomas Muller blasting the Bundesliga giants for their "catastrophic" performanceFull Article
Bayern Munich suffer humiliating 5-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich: Bayern hammered in German Cup
Bayern Munich suffer their biggest defeat since 1978 as they are thrashed at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup.
BBC News