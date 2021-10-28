Bayern Munich suffer humiliating 5-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich suffer humiliating 5-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach

Daily Star

Published

Bayern Munich named a first-choice team but still fell to their worst-ever defeat in the DFB-Pokal, with Thomas Muller blasting the Bundesliga giants for their "catastrophic" performance

Full Article