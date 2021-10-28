Jake Paul took to Twitter to mock Claressa Shields after the three-weight world champion suffered a defeat on Wednesday night in her second MMA fight against Abigail MontesFull Article
Jake Paul mocks 'fake' Claressa Shields by labelling her MMA defeat as 'karma'
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Jake Paul taunts ‘fake’ Claressa Shields after MMA loss and compares her to Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey
Jake Paul did not wait long to taunt Claressa Shields after she suffered her first MMA defeat on Wednesday night. The three-weight..
talkSPORT