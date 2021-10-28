James Vowles of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team answers the big questions from the US F1 GP in our #F1 race debrief, covering overcuts, one-stop races, engine change penalties, tyre choice and much more! 👀Full Article
Mercedes 2021 United States F1 GP Race Debrief
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Verstappen edges out Hamilton for 2021 F1 United States Grand Prix win
MotorAuthority
The Formula One United States Grand Prix made a return this past weekend after skipping 2020, and the race turned out to be one of..