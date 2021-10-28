Nick Wright: James Harden has been one of the worst players in the league I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat, dropping to a 2-3 season record and leading Nick Wright to ask: What's going on with James Harden? With only 14-points and 4 turn overs, Nick suggests that Harden has been playing like one of the worst players of the league. Watch to see whether Nick believes these new NBA rules will continue to be a hinderance to Harden, or if he will somehow make a turnaround at some point in the season.