Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James from the academy, Ben Chilwell scoring goals – it appears Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has finally got the homegrown team he’s always wanted
Published
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea retained their position at the top of the Premier League table this weekend, sticking SEVEN goals past relegation favourite’s Norwich city. But despite the glittering score line, it’s the nationality of those on the score sheet that made the headlines. English contingent Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount all […]Full Article