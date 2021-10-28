Greg Jennings explains why the undefeated Cardinals are the best team in the NFL beyond their record I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
The Arizona Cardinals will try to keep their perfect season going when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Arizona is the only undefeated team in the NFL, but according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, they have the fourth best odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Tampa Bay Bucs, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams. Greg Jennings breaks down why the Cardinals are the best team in the league beyond their record.Full Article