Aston Villa's Emi Martinez available for West Ham test
Published
Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be available for Sunday's visit of West Ham despite returning to Argentina this week due to a family emergency.Full Article
Published
Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be available for Sunday's visit of West Ham despite returning to Argentina this week due to a family emergency.Full Article
Here's the latest after Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez flew back to Argentina to be with his stricken father Alberto this past..
Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is a doubt for Sunday's game vs West Ham after having to return to Argentina due to a family..