Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uses Tyson Fury analogy to inspire Manchester United players as under-fire Red Devils boss comes out fighting in press conference
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came out fighting in his press conference on Friday, even referencing famous puncher Tyson Fury. The Red Devils boss bullishly responded to questions over his future at Old Trafford after the shocking 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool on Sunday. And reflecting on the match, Solskjaer called on his side to […]Full Article