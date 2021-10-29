Shannon Sharpe on Kyler Murray's endzone INT: A.J. Green should've known that ball was coming his way I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers made a statement last night by taking down Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Murray still had his shot to win the game with 15 seconds left abd the ball at the Packers 5-yard line, but a miscommunication with A.J. Green led to a game-sealing interception for Green Bay. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Murray's interception and breaks down Green's costly mistake in the final seconds of the ball game.