Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, influencer with more than 28m Instagram followers and soon-to-be Netflix star who went from ‘selling luxury to being gifted it’
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo may be the star of the show at Manchester United but the CR7 household is bracing itself for a new attraction. Georgina Rodriguez is renowned for being the girlfriend of one of the world’s most famous footballers but the model and influencer is branching out on her own. The 27-year-old has more than […]Full Article