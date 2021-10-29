Skip Bayless on Steph Curry’s cold late game shooting vs. the Grizzlies: He’s not a great clutch shooter I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors gave up their first game of the season in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Despite having a game-high 36 points, Curry had zero points in the fourth quarter and overtime, going for a combined 0-6. It's the third straight game the two-time MVP didn't score in the 4th quarter. Skip Bayless explains what this shows about Curry despite a high-scoring game.