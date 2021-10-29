Colin Cowherd has never been as impressed with Aaron Rodgers as he was when the MVP quarterback led the Green Bay Packers to a win against the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Watch as Colin breaks down the highlights of the game, and what this means for Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: 'Last night was the moment for Aaron Rodgers' I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd: ‘Last night was the moment for Aaron Rodgers’ I THE HERD
Colin Cowherd has never been as impressed with Aaron Rodgers as he was when the MVP quarterback led the Green Bay Packers to a win..
FOX Sports