James Harden snapped out of his early-season funk and looked like his old high-scoring self, and the referees even allowed him to get back to the free-throw line, which he barely had visited in the first five games. Harden scored 29 points, including a 16-for-19 effort at the line, to lead the Nets to a 105-98 victory over the Pacers on Friday night at Barclays Center.