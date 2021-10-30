Aaron Ramsdale pulls off best save Peter Schmeichel has seen in years, Jamie Vardy was already celebrating, Bernd Leno loved it and Trevor Sinclair admitted he was wrong about Arsenal goalkeeper
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off one of the all-time great Premier League saves on Saturday, but don't take it from us. Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was in goal for Leicester at the other end, described it as the 'best save he's seen in years'. With the Gunners two goals up