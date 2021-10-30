T20 World Cup - South Africa v Sri Lanka: Watch South Africa beat Sri Lanka in dramatic style
Watch the closing moments as South Africa beat Sri Lanka in a dramatic final-over thriller in the men's T20 World Cup.Full Article
A last over fusillade from Kagiso Rabada and David Miller earned South Africa a heart-stopping four-wicket win against Sri Lanka on..
Quinton de Kock returned to South Africa’s team for Saturday’s T20 World Cup game - and took a knee before play started.