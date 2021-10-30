Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

USATODAY.com

Published

No. 17 Penn State enters "The Horseshoe" Saturday night to face No. 5 Ohio State. Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten showdown.

Full Article