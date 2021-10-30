Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Many things went wrong - Pep Guardiola on Palace defeat
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says "many things went wrong" in his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Etihad stadium.Full Article
Crystal Palace earned a stunning 2-0 win at Manchester City as Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher spoiled the party in Pep..