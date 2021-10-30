Chelsea star Jorginho reveals he’d pick Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne for Ballon d’Or over likes of Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah as Blues star jokes he’d vote for himself if he could
Chelsea star Jorginho has revealed he is planning on voting for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the upcoming 2021 Ballon d'Or. The Italian is a front-runner for the award having been absolutely brilliant in 2021, orchestrating Italy to a glorious triumph at Euro 2020 as well as winning the Champions League under Thomas