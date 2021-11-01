Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream: Pay-per-view price, TV channel, how to watch and UK start time for huge title fight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant go head-to-head in a huge super-middleweight title unification clash this weekend. Canelo holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring world crowns while rival Plant is the IBF champion. Now, the two will meet under the lights in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a blockbuster undisputed showdown. Canelo […]