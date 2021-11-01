Atalanta v Manchester United LIVE commentary and kick-off time: Solskjaer looks to build on Spurs win in key Champions League tie – team news as Ronaldo set to start and Pogba available
Manchester United will be aiming to make it three successive wins in the Champions League when they take on Atalanta this week. The Red Devils currently top Group F after victories over the Italian side and Villarreal followed a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Young Boys. But United were given an almighty scare by Atalanta in […]