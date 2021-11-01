News24.com | Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports
Tottenham are in advanced talks to make Antonio Conte their new manager after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, according to widespread reports on Monday.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Tottenham are in advanced negotiations with Antonio Conte about becoming their new manager.