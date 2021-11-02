Kevin Owens followed Seth Rollins’ lead on Monday Night Raw and challenged Big E to a WWE Championship Match. Despite the Monday Night Messiah’s request being denied, the WWE Champion agreed to go one on one with Owens.Full Article
Kevin Owens challenges Big E to Raw Championship Match
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Star-studded Fatal Four Way Match kicks off a new era of Raw
An all-new season of Raw kicked off on Monday night with a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match featuring some of WWE’s biggest..
FOX Sports