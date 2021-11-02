Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie reveals 'sustainable' aims of proposed takeover
Published
Oxford United's prospective new Indonesian owner Anindya Bakrie tells the BBC his potential plans for the League One club.Full Article
Published
Oxford United's prospective new Indonesian owner Anindya Bakrie tells the BBC his potential plans for the League One club.Full Article
BBC Local News: Oxford -- Prospective Oxford United owner Anindya Bakrie tells the BBC he has "sustainable" aims for the League One..