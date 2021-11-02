Andy Ruiz Jr reveals Canelo Alvarez shouts at him to ‘f***ing train harder’ during sparring as he backs gymmate to beat Caleb Plant
Published
Andy Ruiz Jr has given a fascinating insight into what it’s like training alongside Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican-American heavyweight linked up with Canelo and his trainer Eddy Reynoso for his comeback fight earlier this year. He is now training with the target of becoming two-time heavyweight world champion, and his pound-for-pound gymmate is keen to […]Full Article