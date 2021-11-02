Skip Bayless reacts to Damian Lillard's freestyle about not joining a super team may be his 'Achilles heel' I UNDISPUTED

Damian Lillard struggled in a loss to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia Sixers last night, only scoring 20 points including 2-for-9 from three-point range in a 113-103 loss. After the game, Lillard said that the struggles give him a chance to show his 'true character.' However, people raised some eyebrows at that comment considering this past weekend he had a freestyle that went viral, during which he rapped quote: 'not wanting to join a super team might end up being my Achilles’ heel.' Skip Bayless discusses Dame's heart is in playing for the Blazers or not.