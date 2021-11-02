Andy Murray threw away seven match points and admits ‘I wasn’t good enough’ in Paris Masters defeat but Cameron Norrie keeps hopes of ATP Tour Finals alive
Published
Andy Murray admitted he wasn’t good enough as he squandered seven match points in his first round Paris Masters defeat to Dominik Koepfer. Murray was below his best, screaming ‘so, so bad’ to himself during the three-set defeat to the German. The Brit had some glorious opportunities to get past Koepfer, but ended up losing […]Full Article