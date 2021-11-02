Deshaun Watson to remain with Texans with no trade agreement before NFL deadline, per reports
Deshaun Watson's NFL career appears to be on hold until at least 2022, as the Texans will not trade the quarterback by Tuesday's NFL deadline.
Although the Dolphins did due diligence on Deshaun Watson and had conversations with the Texans, they will not make a trade for the..