Hakim Ziyech becomes joint-highest scoring Moroccan player in Champions League history as Chelsea winger nets in victory over Malmo to go level with former Arsenal forward Marouane Chamakh
Published
Hakim Ziyech netted for Chelsea as they edged to a 1-0 Champions League victory over Malmo and the Moroccan achieved a very special feat by doing so. With his tap in in the second half – a goal which ultimately proved decisive – Ziyech became the joint-highest scoring player from his country in Champions League […]Full Article