Antonio Conte's arrival at Tottenham Hotspur has installed new hope, however Paul Merson believes the Italian may experience the same problems with Harry Kane as Nuno Espirito SantoFull Article
Paul Merson pulls no punches over Harry Kane after Antonio Conte's Tottenham arrival
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
John Terry sends stark warning to Harry Kane after Antonio Conte's arrival at Spurs
Daily Star
Former Blues captain John Terry has reluctantly praised rivals Tottenham for the appointment of Antonio Conte but the five-time..