'So so good' - Chelsea fans go wild after Callum Hudson-Odoi did in victory against Malmo

'So so good' - Chelsea fans go wild after Callum Hudson-Odoi did in victory against Malmo

Football.london

Published

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed once again for Chelsea on Tuesday night in their Champions League win over Malmo, setting up the only goal of the game for Hakim Ziyech

Full Article