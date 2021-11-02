Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern go through
Published
Robert Lewandowski marks his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages.Full Article
Published
Robert Lewandowski marks his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages.Full Article
Robert Lewandowski marks his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout..