Jadon Sancho's lack of game-time at Man Utd has prompted some to compare the former Borussia Dortmund player to Donny van de Beek, who's spent a majority of the season unplayedFull Article
Jadon Sancho feared to be ‘Donny van de Beek 2.0’ as snubbed Man Utd duo suffer
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Three Man Utd stars fans are desperate to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer start against Spurs
Manchester United fans are desperate to see Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, and Nemanja Matic make an appearance against Spurs as..
Daily Star
Jadon Sancho will think ‘what the hell am I doing here?’, says Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who warns star could end up ‘exactly the same’ as Donny van de Beek
If he’s not careful, Jadon Sancho will end up ‘exactly the same’ as Manchester United teammate Donny van de Beek. This is the..
talkSPORT