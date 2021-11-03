Opinion: Max Fried etches name in Atlanta folklore with World Series Game 6 performance
Published
After getting his ankle spiked early in Game 6, Max Fried etched his name in franchise folklore as Atlanta beat the Astros to win the World Series.
Published
After getting his ankle spiked early in Game 6, Max Fried etched his name in franchise folklore as Atlanta beat the Astros to win the World Series.
Ben Verlander reacts to Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and his performance in Game 6 of the World Series. Fried racked up six..