Modern pentathlon facing radical shake-up with horse riding dropped after Tokyo 2020 controversy
Published
Cycling is set to replace horse riding in the modern pentathlon after a horse was punched at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Full Article
Published
Cycling is set to replace horse riding in the modern pentathlon after a horse was punched at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Full Article
Joe Choong, Britain's new Olympic modern pentathlon champion, says he fears the death of his sport after it emerged that horse..