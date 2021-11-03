Harry Kane ready to ‘abandon plans to quit Tottenham’ after Antonio Conte’s appointment as new manager with striker hopeful of winning trophies
Harry Kane is reportedly ready to shelve any plans to push to leave Tottenham, with the wantaway striker now keen to stay following Antonio Conte's appointment. Conte, who has been named as Nuno Espirito Santo's replacement, is set to cost the notoriously frugal Daniel Levy £13million-a-year, but the hole in the Spurs chairman's wallet might […]