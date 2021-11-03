Source: Packers' Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to ESPN, and Jordan Love will make his first career start against Kansas City on Sunday.Full Article
Watch VideoThe NFL fined the Packers $300,000 Tuesday for violations of league and players' union COVID-19 safety protocols. The..
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn't get vaccinated..