Rahul Dravid appointed as Team India head coach
Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.Full Article
The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head..