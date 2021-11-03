Jack Grealish would be nightclub promoter in Ibiza if he wasn’t a footballer, joined Stormzy on stage and felt like Lionel Messi after £100m transfer as he gears up for Champions League clash at Man City
Published
Jack Grealish is set to continue his incredible rise to superstardom by making another Champions League appearance this evening. The England star was identified as the missing piece of the puzzle to help Manchester City land the one trophy that has evaded them. Grealish had been vocal about his desire to play Champions League football […]Full Article