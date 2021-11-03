France v Argentina LIVE commentary and team news: Fabien Galthie names nine uncapped players for Autumn Internationals Series clash at Stade De France
Published
France get their Autumn Internationals Series underway this weekend when they welcome Argentina to the Stade De France. Fabien Galthie’s side will face three tests in the coming weeks with Georgia and New Zealand both forming opposition throughout November. For Argentina, they’ll play France before taking on Italy and Ireland during the rest of the […]Full Article