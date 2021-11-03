Tymal Mills injury blow for England in T20 World Cup
Published
ENGLAND have suffered a major blow with the news that Sussex bowler Tymal Mills will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup because of a right thigh strain.Full Article
Published
ENGLAND have suffered a major blow with the news that Sussex bowler Tymal Mills will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup because of a right thigh strain.Full Article
Tymal Mills limped off the field during England's Group 1 match in Super 12 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. Just before..
Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved..